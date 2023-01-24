Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) Trading 3.4% Higher

Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Rating) shares traded up 3.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $38.04 and last traded at $37.78. 29,755 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 195,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Hovde Group began coverage on Atlantic Union Bankshares in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Atlantic Union Bankshares

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s payout ratio is 45.11%.

In related news, Director Frank Russell Ellett acquired 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.53 per share, for a total transaction of $172,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 37,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,288,417.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John C. Asbury acquired 7,235 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.48 per share, for a total transaction of $249,462.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 171,463 shares in the company, valued at $5,912,044.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 25,435 shares of company stock worth $882,345. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlantic Union Bankshares

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 78.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 719.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 7,933.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 797.4% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 70.53% of the company’s stock.

About Atlantic Union Bankshares

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

Featured Articles

