Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,210,000 shares, a drop of 9.0% from the December 15th total of 1,330,000 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 308,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Howard Albert sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.28, for a total value of $2,319,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,907,206. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Assured Guaranty alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Assured Guaranty

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGO. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 109.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Assured Guaranty in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Assured Guaranty Trading Up 0.8 %

AGO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Assured Guaranty in a report on Monday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Assured Guaranty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Assured Guaranty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th.

NYSE:AGO traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $61.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,261. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.10. Assured Guaranty has a 1 year low of $45.91 and a 1 year high of $67.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $41.00 million for the quarter. Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 42.22% and a return on equity of 9.10%.

Assured Guaranty Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. Assured Guaranty’s payout ratio is presently 24.04%.

About Assured Guaranty

(Get Rating)

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Assured Guaranty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assured Guaranty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.