Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 5,398 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 386,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,398 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $28,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 47.0% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 28,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 9,116 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 17,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after buying an additional 3,415 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S bought a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,817,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 61.0% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 506,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,639,000 after buying an additional 191,756 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. 79.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Activision Blizzard Stock Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $75.22 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 5.76 and a quick ratio of 5.76. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $70.94 and a one year high of $82.00. The company has a market cap of $58.87 billion, a PE ratio of 35.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $84.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Truist Financial raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $79.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Edward Jones raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.85.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.