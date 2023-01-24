Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,813 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,570 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.07% of Travelers Companies worth $26,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 76.5% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 210 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Travelers Companies Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:TRV opened at $186.36 on Tuesday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $149.65 and a 12-month high of $194.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.38.

Insider Activity at Travelers Companies

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.61, for a total transaction of $2,570,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,197,194.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.88, for a total transaction of $379,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,774,757.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.61, for a total value of $2,570,540.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,197,194.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 61,969 shares of company stock worth $11,503,468 in the last 90 days. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TRV. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Evercore ISI raised shares of Travelers Companies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $183.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $182.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.53.

About Travelers Companies

(Get Rating)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.