Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 294,333 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,196 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $24,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in Blackstone by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,550,073 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,509,863,000 after buying an additional 62,922 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Blackstone by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,888,136 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $537,176,000 after buying an additional 123,123 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Blackstone by 15.8% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,650,158 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $529,210,000 after purchasing an additional 772,925 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Blackstone by 8.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,041,373 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $639,952,000 after purchasing an additional 401,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Blackstone by 0.3% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,332,299 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $195,213,000 after purchasing an additional 8,087 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

In other news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 6,341,568 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $50,732,544.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,872. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Blackstone news, Director Ruth Porat acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $83.55 per share, with a total value of $1,671,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,671,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 6,341,568 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $50,732,544.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,109 shares in the company, valued at $664,872. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,382,285 shares of company stock valued at $175,371,912. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BX opened at $87.83 on Tuesday. Blackstone Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.72 and a 12 month high of $138.95. The stock has a market cap of $61.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Blackstone from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Blackstone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. CICC Research initiated coverage on Blackstone in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Blackstone from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Blackstone in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.37.

Blackstone Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

