Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) Short Interest Up 9.0% in December

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,260,000 shares, a growth of 9.0% from the December 15th total of 2,990,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 771,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days.
Aspen Aerogels Stock Performance
ASPN stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.90. 1,094,729 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 697,303. The firm has a market capitalization of $445.91 million, a PE ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 2.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.74. Aspen Aerogels has a 52 week low of $7.93 and a 52 week high of $38.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.
Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.21). Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 54.46% and a negative net margin of 58.78%. The company had revenue of $36.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.10 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aspen Aerogels will post -2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Buying and Selling at Aspen Aerogels
Institutional Trading of Aspen Aerogels
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 451.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 722 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 37.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,539 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 326,175 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,987 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Aspen Aerogels by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 10,031 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the last quarter.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley cut their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $39.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.90.
About Aspen Aerogels
Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy storage industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aspen Aerogels (ASPN)
- Can We Trust The Rally In The S&P 500
- Energy Surge: Four Oil-And-Gas Stocks Setting Up In Bullish Bases
- One ETF Trading Strategy to Beat the Market in 2023
- Is Wayfair Still Way Cheap For Investors?
- When Does Pfizer Become A Bargain?
Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Aerogels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Aerogels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.