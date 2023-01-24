Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) Short Interest Up 9.0% in December

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,260,000 shares, a growth of 9.0% from the December 15th total of 2,990,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 771,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Aspen Aerogels Stock Performance

ASPN stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.90. 1,094,729 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 697,303. The firm has a market capitalization of $445.91 million, a PE ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 2.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.74. Aspen Aerogels has a 52 week low of $7.93 and a 52 week high of $38.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Get Aspen Aerogels alerts:

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.21). Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 54.46% and a negative net margin of 58.78%. The company had revenue of $36.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.10 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aspen Aerogels will post -2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aspen Aerogels

Institutional Trading of Aspen Aerogels

In other news, major shareholder Wood River Capital, Llc purchased 10,526,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.50 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000,002.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 15,780,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,914,047. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Aspen Aerogels news, major shareholder Wood River Capital, Llc purchased 10,526,316 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.50 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000,002.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 15,780,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,914,047. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director James E. Sweetnam acquired 2,700 shares of Aspen Aerogels stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.30 per share, with a total value of $30,510.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,003.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 451.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 722 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 37.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,539 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 326,175 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,987 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Aspen Aerogels by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 10,031 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley cut their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $39.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.90.

About Aspen Aerogels

(Get Rating)

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy storage industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Aerogels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Aerogels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.