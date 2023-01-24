Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300,000 shares, a growth of 8.3% from the December 15th total of 1,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 420,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days. Approximately 3.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Ashford Hospitality Trust Price Performance
NYSE:AHT traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.24. 108,025 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 485,475. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.42. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a 1-year low of $4.09 and a 1-year high of $12.09.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have recently commented on AHT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Ashford Hospitality Trust from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ashford Hospitality Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
About Ashford Hospitality Trust
Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.
