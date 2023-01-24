Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300,000 shares, a growth of 8.3% from the December 15th total of 1,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 420,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days. Approximately 3.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Price Performance

NYSE:AHT traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.24. 108,025 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 485,475. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.42. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a 1-year low of $4.09 and a 1-year high of $12.09.

Get Ashford Hospitality Trust alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AHT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Ashford Hospitality Trust from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ashford Hospitality Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Ashford Hospitality Trust

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 141,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 23,077 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 76.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 27,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 11,951 shares during the period. 43.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ashford Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashford Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.