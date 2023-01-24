Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,170,000 shares, a decline of 9.3% from the December 15th total of 1,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 840,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AJG shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. to $197.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $211.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $204.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.21.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director William L. Bax sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.30, for a total value of $66,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,595,166.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.72, for a total value of $1,927,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 111,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,408,686.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William L. Bax sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.30, for a total transaction of $66,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,595,166.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,555 shares of company stock valued at $7,355,347 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Price Performance

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AJG. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $22,862,000. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the third quarter valued at about $435,911,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,234,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $853,382,000 after buying an additional 1,162,186 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 9.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,232,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,668,312,000 after buying an additional 880,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC boosted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 502.3% in the third quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 499,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,532,000 after acquiring an additional 416,605 shares during the period. 82.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AJG stock traded up $1.98 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $195.88. 474,694 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 617,219. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.97. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a one year low of $147.32 and a one year high of $201.51. The company has a market cap of $41.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.69.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.05. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 12.86%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.16%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

