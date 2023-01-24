ARMOR Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $435,243.31 (ARMOR)

ARMOR (ARMOR) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 24th. ARMOR has a total market capitalization of $435,243.31 and $15,157.79 worth of ARMOR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ARMOR token can now be purchased for $0.0061 or 0.00000026 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, ARMOR has traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000267 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000332 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.10 or 0.00410891 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,604.93 or 0.28841539 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $135.15 or 0.00590155 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000040 BTC.

ARMOR Profile

ARMOR launched on January 22nd, 2021. ARMOR’s total supply is 750,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,701,072 tokens. ARMOR’s official Twitter account is @armorfi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ARMOR is armor.fi. ARMOR’s official message board is medium.com/@armor.fi.

ARMOR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Armor is a smart insurance aggregator for DeFi which provides Pay as You Go and Only Pay What You Owe ᴰᵀᴹ coverage for user funds across various protocols.Armor tracks exact amounts of user funds as they dynamically move across various protocols, and bills by the second using a streamed payment system.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARMOR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ARMOR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ARMOR using one of the exchanges listed above.

