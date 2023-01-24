Ark Price Tops $0.33 (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. One Ark coin can now be bought for $0.33 or 0.00001449 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ark has traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar. Ark has a total market cap of $56.85 million and approximately $15.04 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ark alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00021035 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000274 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00004792 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004856 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00009832 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00004080 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000795 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003827 BTC.

Ark Profile

ARK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 169,776,776 coins and its circulating supply is 170,592,050 coins. The official website for Ark is ark.io. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ark is arkscic.com/blog. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ark

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place.Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.