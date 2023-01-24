Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) Short Interest Down 6.3% in December

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, a decline of 6.3% from the December 15th total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 97,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of NYSE ARDC opened at $12.29 on Tuesday. Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund has a twelve month low of $11.16 and a twelve month high of $15.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.22.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a $0.1075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This is an increase from Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.50%.
Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Ares Management LLC. The fund is managed by Ares Capital Management II LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Europe. The fund primarily invests in debt instruments such as senior loans made primarily to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade, corporate bonds that are primarily high yield issues rated below investment grade, debt securities issued by CLOs, and other fixed-income instruments.
