Ardevora Asset Management LLP Purchases 43,300 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 156,800 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,300 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned about 0.05% of Palo Alto Networks worth $25,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 130.3% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 20,352 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,334,000 after purchasing an additional 11,514 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 25.2% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 26,923 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $4,410,000 after purchasing an additional 5,424 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 199.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 3,789 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 2,522 shares in the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 161.7% during the third quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the period. 81.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on PANW. Loop Capital upgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $183.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $207.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $217.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.52.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $150.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $45.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -302.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $152.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.37. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.22 and a 1 year high of $213.63.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The network technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 5.02% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. Research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.06, for a total value of $6,158,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,900,523 shares in the company, valued at $325,103,464.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 714 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.98, for a total value of $122,079.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,272 shares in the company, valued at $730,426.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.06, for a total value of $6,158,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,900,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $325,103,464.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 298,580 shares of company stock worth $48,452,938. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

