ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ARCA biopharma stock opened at $2.29 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.25. The company has a market capitalization of $33.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 1.69. ARCA biopharma has a 12-month low of $1.71 and a 12-month high of $2.70.

ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARCA biopharma during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARCA biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in ARCA biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ARCA biopharma by 419.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 47,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in ARCA biopharma by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 459,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 53,279 shares during the last quarter. 15.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ARCA biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes genetically targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidates are Recombinant Nematode Anticoagulant Protein c2 (rNAPc2) (AB201), which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment for COVID-19; and Gencaro (bucindolol hydrochloride), a pharmacogenetically-targeted beta-adrenergic receptor antagonist that has completed Phase IIb trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in patients with chronic heart failure.

