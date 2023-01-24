ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
ARCA biopharma stock opened at $2.29 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.25. The company has a market capitalization of $33.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 1.69. ARCA biopharma has a 12-month low of $1.71 and a 12-month high of $2.70.
ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
ARCA biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes genetically targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidates are Recombinant Nematode Anticoagulant Protein c2 (rNAPc2) (AB201), which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment for COVID-19; and Gencaro (bucindolol hydrochloride), a pharmacogenetically-targeted beta-adrenergic receptor antagonist that has completed Phase IIb trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in patients with chronic heart failure.
