Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Bought by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,087,765 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,179 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Applied Materials worth $89,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 5.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,020,894 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $134,555,000 after acquiring an additional 54,261 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 92.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,180 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 21.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,981 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter worth $315,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 12.6% in the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,215 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $125.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials to $105.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Applied Materials from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.64.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $113.27. The stock had a trading volume of 279,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,329,355. The company has a market capitalization of $95.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.62. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.12 and a 1 year high of $145.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.44 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.62% and a net margin of 25.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.98%.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

