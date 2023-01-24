API3 Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $100.22 Million (API3)

API3 (API3) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. One API3 token can currently be bought for about $1.62 or 0.00007058 BTC on popular exchanges. API3 has a market capitalization of $100.22 million and approximately $9.10 million worth of API3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, API3 has traded 17.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

API3 Profile

API3 launched on September 15th, 2020. API3’s total supply is 119,045,463 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,977,139 tokens. The official message board for API3 is medium.com/api3. API3’s official website is api3.org. The Reddit community for API3 is https://reddit.com/r/api3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. API3’s official Twitter account is @api3dao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

API3 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “API3 is the native token of the API3 project. It gives its holders the right to take part in the governance of the API3 ecosystem through the API3 DAO. To generate shares in the API3 DAO, token holders have to stake the API3 tokens into the insurance pool, which also gives them access to weekly staking rewards.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as API3 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire API3 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase API3 using one of the exchanges listed above.

