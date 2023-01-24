ApeCoin Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $2.10 Billion (APE)

ApeCoin (APE) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 23rd. During the last week, ApeCoin has traded up 15.6% against the US dollar. One ApeCoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $5.69 or 0.00024728 BTC on exchanges. ApeCoin has a market cap of $2.10 billion and $212.27 million worth of ApeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
About ApeCoin
ApeCoin launched on March 16th, 2022. ApeCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 368,593,750 tokens. ApeCoin’s official Twitter account is @apecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ApeCoin’s official website is apecoin.com.
ApeCoin Token Trading
