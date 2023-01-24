Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH Price Tops $1,632.00 on Major Exchanges (aETHc)

Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH (aETHc) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 24th. One Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH token can currently be purchased for approximately $1,632.00 or 0.07215064 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH has a total market capitalization of $47.87 million and $149,495.24 worth of Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH has traded 0% lower against the dollar.

Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH launched on December 1st, 2020. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH’s total supply is 54,973 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,330 tokens. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH’s official message board is medium.com/ankr-network. The official website for Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH is www.ankr.com/earn/stake. The Reddit community for Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr's Eth2 staking solution provides a reward mechanism and instant staking liquidity through a bond-like synthetic token called aETH.”

