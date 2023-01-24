Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH (aETHc) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $49.66 Million

Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH (aETHc) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 24th. During the last seven days, Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH has traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH has a market capitalization of $49.66 million and approximately $157,381.90 worth of Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH token can currently be bought for about $1,693.15 or 0.07359741 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH Profile

Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH’s launch date was December 1st, 2020. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH’s total supply is 54,973 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,330 tokens. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH’s official message board is medium.com/ankr-network. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH is www.ankr.com/earn/stake. The Reddit community for Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr's Eth2 staking solution provides a reward mechanism and instant staking liquidity through a bond-like synthetic token called aETH.”

