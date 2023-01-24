AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday.

ANAB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of AnaptysBio from $21.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of AnaptysBio from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of AnaptysBio from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of AnaptysBio from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.83.

Shares of AnaptysBio stock opened at $25.13 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.96. AnaptysBio has a 1-year low of $18.20 and a 1-year high of $34.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $714.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.21 and a beta of -0.08.

AnaptysBio ( NASDAQ:ANAB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.71). The company had revenue of $1.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.36 million. AnaptysBio had a negative net margin of 3,003.32% and a negative return on equity of 42.04%. As a group, research analysts predict that AnaptysBio will post -4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 4.9% during the second quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 23,610 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in AnaptysBio by 42.3% in the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,547 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 3,432 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AnaptysBio by 2.7% in the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 23,398 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in AnaptysBio in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in AnaptysBio by 4,691.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 48,773 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after buying an additional 47,755 shares during the period.

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapeutic product candidates for inflammation and immuno-oncology indications. Its products include Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor (IL-36R) for the treatment of various dermatological inflammatory diseases; Rosnilimab, an anti-PD-1 agonist antibody program designed to augment PD-1 signaling through rosnilimab treatment to suppress T-cell driven human inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, an anti-BTLA modulator antibody applicable to human inflammatory diseases associated with lymphoid and myeloid immune cell dysregulation.

