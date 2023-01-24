Analysts Set Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) Price Target at $22.61

Shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.61.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CPNG shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on Coupang from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. HSBC started coverage on Coupang in a report on Friday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.80 price target for the company. Finally, New Street Research started coverage on Coupang in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company.

Coupang Price Performance

CPNG opened at $16.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $29.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.09 and a beta of 1.24. Coupang has a 12-month low of $8.98 and a 12-month high of $27.12.

Insider Activity at Coupang

Coupang ( NYSE:CPNG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. Coupang had a negative return on equity of 28.35% and a negative net margin of 2.95%. Research analysts predict that Coupang will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 35,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $647,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 426,156,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,883,893,640.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Coupang news, Director Benjamin Sun sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.15, for a total value of $957,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,339,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,800,907.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 35,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $647,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 426,156,413 shares in the company, valued at $7,883,893,640.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,800,000 shares of company stock valued at $680,784,835 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in Coupang by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 29,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new position in Coupang in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Coupang by 118.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC boosted its position in Coupang by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 371,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,467,000 after purchasing an additional 150,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Coupang by 388.1% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 371,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,193,000 after purchasing an additional 295,426 shares during the last quarter. 71.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coupang Company Profile

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Growth Initiatives. The company sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

