Analysts Set Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Target Price at $36.25

Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.25.

AHEXY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Adecco Group from CHF 48 to CHF 45 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Adecco Group from CHF 30 to CHF 28 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Adecco Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th.

Shares of OTCMKTS AHEXY opened at $18.53 on Tuesday. Adecco Group has a 1-year low of $13.20 and a 1-year high of $26.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.31.

Adecco Group ( OTCMKTS:AHEXY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter. Adecco Group had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 2.03%. The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Adecco Group will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides human resource services to businesses and organizations in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America, and North Africa. It offers flexible placement, permanent placement, outsourcing, training, upskilling and reskilling, career transition and workforce transformation, technology consulting and talent, tech academy, digital staffing services, and talent advisory and solutions under the Adecco, Adia, General Assembly, Badenoch + Clark, LHH, pontoon, Spring, and Modis.

