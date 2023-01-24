Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Alamos Gold (AGI)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Alamos Gold (TSE: AGI):
- 1/17/2023 – Alamos Gold had its price target raised by analysts at Haywood Securities from C$13.50 to C$15.00.
- 1/16/2023 – Alamos Gold had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$14.00 to C$16.00.
- 1/13/2023 – Alamos Gold had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$15.00 to C$17.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 1/13/2023 – Alamos Gold had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$15.00 to C$17.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 11/30/2022 – Alamos Gold had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$13.00 to C$15.00.
AGI traded up C$0.25 on Tuesday, hitting C$15.22. 797,482 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,016,568. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$13.58 and a 200-day moving average price of C$11.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of C$5.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 190.25. Alamos Gold Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$8.31 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.29.
Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI – Get Rating) (NYSE:AGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$278.71 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.
In other Alamos Gold news, Senior Officer Christine Barwell sold 3,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.34, for a total transaction of C$35,902.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,858 shares in the company, valued at C$451,989.72. In other Alamos Gold news, Senior Officer Mario Luis Chavez – Martinez sold 14,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.70, for a total transaction of C$194,077.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 86,994 shares in the company, valued at C$1,191,756.90. Also, Senior Officer Christine Barwell sold 3,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.34, for a total transaction of C$35,902.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,858 shares in the company, valued at C$451,989.72. Insiders have sold 302,777 shares of company stock worth $3,604,267 over the last three months.
