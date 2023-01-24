Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Alamos Gold (AGI)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Alamos Gold (TSE: AGI):

1/17/2023 – Alamos Gold had its price target raised by analysts at Haywood Securities from C$13.50 to C$15.00.

1/16/2023 – Alamos Gold had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$14.00 to C$16.00.

1/13/2023 – Alamos Gold had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$15.00 to C$17.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/13/2023 – Alamos Gold had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$15.00 to C$17.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/30/2022 – Alamos Gold had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$13.00 to C$15.00.

Alamos Gold Price Performance

AGI traded up C$0.25 on Tuesday, hitting C$15.22. 797,482 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,016,568. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$13.58 and a 200-day moving average price of C$11.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of C$5.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 190.25. Alamos Gold Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$8.31 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.29.

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI – Get Rating) (NYSE:AGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$278.71 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Alamos Gold Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 6th were issued a $0.034 dividend. This is a positive change from Alamos Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 5th. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is 93.75%.

In other Alamos Gold news, Senior Officer Christine Barwell sold 3,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.34, for a total transaction of C$35,902.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,858 shares in the company, valued at C$451,989.72. In other Alamos Gold news, Senior Officer Mario Luis Chavez – Martinez sold 14,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.70, for a total transaction of C$194,077.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 86,994 shares in the company, valued at C$1,191,756.90. Also, Senior Officer Christine Barwell sold 3,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.34, for a total transaction of C$35,902.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,858 shares in the company, valued at C$451,989.72. Insiders have sold 302,777 shares of company stock worth $3,604,267 over the last three months.

Alamos gold holding oorperatief u.a. operates as a subsidiary of Alamos Gold Inc

Further Reading

