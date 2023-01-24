Ampleforth Trading 19.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days (AMPL)

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 24th. Over the last seven days, Ampleforth has traded 19.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ampleforth has a total market cap of $46.72 million and $617,661.23 worth of Ampleforth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ampleforth token can now be purchased for approximately $1.01 or 0.00004430 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000267 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000332 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.10 or 0.00410891 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,604.93 or 0.28841539 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $135.15 or 0.00590155 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Ampleforth’s genesis date was February 13th, 2018. Ampleforth’s total supply is 46,143,293 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,031,113 tokens. The official message board for Ampleforth is www.ampleforth.org/#. Ampleforth’s official Twitter account is @ampleforthorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ampleforth is https://reddit.com/r/ampleforthcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ampleforth is www.ampleforth.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ampleforth is a digital-asset-protocol for smart commodity-money. The Ampleforth protocol receives exchange-rate information from trusted oracles and propagates that to holders of its units (Amples) by proportionally increasing or decreasing the number of tokens each individual holds.For traders, these changes in exchange-rate and quantity translate into changes in Ample’s market capitalization. Traders with short time horizons, especially those using automated or algorithmic approaches, will thus have to devise new strategies to trade Amples.Ultimately, unique trader behavior in response to the protocol’s incentives is expected to produce a step-function-like movement pattern with lower correlation to Bitcoin than existing digital assets. This makes Amples uniquely suited for the following near, medium, and long term uses.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ampleforth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ampleforth should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ampleforth using one of the exchanges listed above.

