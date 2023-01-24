AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Reaches New 1-Year High at $155.92

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $155.92 and last traded at $141.72, with a volume of 34787 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $143.05.
AME has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of AMETEK from $145.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AMETEK from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of AMETEK from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.78.
The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $32.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $140.98 and its 200-day moving average is $128.55.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is 18.00%.
In other AMETEK news, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.05, for a total value of $1,420,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,622 shares in the company, valued at $4,491,905.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other AMETEK news, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.05, for a total value of $1,420,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,622 shares in the company, valued at $4,491,905.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.62, for a total transaction of $382,486.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,067,676.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,038 shares of company stock worth $2,129,848. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 27,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,793,000 after purchasing an additional 4,118 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,612 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Monte Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 6,331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.42% of the company’s stock.
AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.
