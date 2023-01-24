Amada (OTCMKTS:AMDLY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $30.63

Shares of Amada Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AMDLYGet Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $30.63 and last traded at $30.63, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMDLY. Citigroup cut shares of Amada from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Amada from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th.

Amada Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.36.

Amada (OTCMKTS:AMDLYGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $690.78 million during the quarter. Amada had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 9.21%.

Amada Company Profile

AMADA Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture, sale, leasing, repair, maintenance, checking, and inspection of metal working machinery and tools. It operates through the following business divisions: Sheet Metal Fabrication Machine, Metal Cutting Machine, Machine Tools, Stamping Press, Precision Welding Machine and Others.

See Also

