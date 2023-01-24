Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,850,000 shares, a decline of 8.9% from the December 15th total of 3,130,000 shares. Currently, 4.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 996,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMPS. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altus Power in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,197,000. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Altus Power by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,558,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,834,000 after buying an additional 247,897 shares during the period. C WorldWide Group Holding A S purchased a new stake in shares of Altus Power in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,493,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altus Power in the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Altus Power in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. 43.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altus Power Trading Down 0.1 %

Altus Power stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.33. 255,138 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 872,149. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 9.66 and a quick ratio of 9.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -418.79 and a beta of 0.46. Altus Power has a 52-week low of $4.26 and a 52-week high of $14.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Altus Power ( NYSE:AMPS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The business had revenue of $30.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.63 million. Altus Power had a negative net margin of 5.48% and a negative return on equity of 0.54%. On average, analysts anticipate that Altus Power will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on AMPS. TheStreet downgraded shares of Altus Power from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Altus Power in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Altus Power from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Altus Power in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Altus Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.20.

Altus Power Company Profile

Altus Power, Inc, a clean electrification company, originates, develops, owns, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. The company serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. Altus Power, Inc was founded in 2013 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

Featured Stories

