Altus Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ASGTF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Altus Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ASGTF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 363,800 shares, a growth of 11.7% from the December 15th total of 325,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 86.6 days.

Altus Group Price Performance

Shares of ASGTF stock opened at $40.98 on Tuesday. Altus Group has a fifty-two week low of $31.97 and a fifty-two week high of $52.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.92.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ASGTF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$58.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$70.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.

About Altus Group

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Altus Analytics and Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting) segments. The Altus Analytics segment offers ARGUS Enterprise, a commercial property valuation and asset management software; ARGUS Taliance, a real estate fund and alternative investment management software; ARGUS EstateMaster, a property development feasibility and management software; and ARGUS Developer, a real estate development pro forma and management software solution; ARGUS Voyanta, a powerful data aggregation, validation, and reporting software solution; ARGUS Acquire, a real estate acquisition deals and pipeline management software; and ARGUS ValueInsight, a commercial real estate valuation software.

