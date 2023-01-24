Algorand Market Capitalization Achieves $1.80 Billion (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 24th. Algorand has a market cap of $1.80 billion and approximately $101.60 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Algorand has traded 8.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Algorand coin can currently be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00001094 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.00 or 0.00078568 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.03 or 0.00056855 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00010873 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00025227 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000808 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00004791 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002040 BTC.

Algorand Coin Profile

Algorand (CRYPTO:ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,421,619,833 coins and its circulating supply is 7,199,421,674 coins. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation. Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation.

Buying and Selling Algorand

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand Foundation is dedicated to fulfilling the global promise of blockchain technology by leveraging the Algorand protocol and open source software, which was initially designed by Silvio Micali and a team of leading scientists. With core beliefs in the establishment of an open, public and permissionless blockchain, the Algorand Foundation has a vision for an inclusive ecosystem that provides an opportunity for everyone to harness the potential of an equitable and truly borderless economy.The Algorand platform is a public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once.Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

