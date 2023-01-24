Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $26.00-33.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $28.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.30-12.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.02 billion. Albemarle also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $21.65-$22.05 EPS.

Shares of Albemarle stock traded up $12.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $260.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,952,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,531,447. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $250.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $258.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Albemarle has a one year low of $169.93 and a one year high of $334.55.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.84 by $0.66. Albemarle had a net margin of 27.77% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 151.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Albemarle will post 20.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on ALB shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Friday, September 30th. UBS Group cut their price target on Albemarle from $297.00 to $250.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Albemarle in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $371.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $440.00 target price on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $287.47.

In other Albemarle news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,719 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $378,180.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,384 shares in the company, valued at $13,944,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Albemarle news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $378,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,944,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.25, for a total value of $630,562.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,753,524.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,681 shares of company stock worth $5,310,662. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 865,408 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $191,386,000 after buying an additional 217,538 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Albemarle by 14.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,247,801 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $275,952,000 after buying an additional 155,848 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Albemarle by 25.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 494,134 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $103,265,000 after acquiring an additional 101,498 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Albemarle by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,661,001 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,021,130,000 after acquiring an additional 75,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new stake in Albemarle in the first quarter valued at $7,053,000. Institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

