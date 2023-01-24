Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.35-$8.75 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.66. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.59 billion-$2.65 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.61 billion. Albemarle also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $21.65-$22.05 EPS.

Albemarle Trading Up 4.9 %

ALB traded up $12.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $260.64. 1,952,302 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,531,447. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $250.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $258.56. The firm has a market cap of $30.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.45. Albemarle has a 1 year low of $169.93 and a 1 year high of $334.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.84 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 27.77%. Albemarle’s quarterly revenue was up 151.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Albemarle will post 20.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ALB shares. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $440.00 price target on shares of Albemarle in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Albemarle from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Albemarle in a report on Friday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Albemarle from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Albemarle in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Albemarle has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $287.47.

In other news, insider Eric Norris sold 2,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.80, for a total value of $735,642.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,790,599.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Eric Norris sold 2,390 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.80, for a total value of $735,642.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,790,599.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 9,072 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.26, for a total value of $2,923,542.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,741,465.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,681 shares of company stock valued at $5,310,662. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Albemarle by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the third quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 36.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,184 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 4.9% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 4,198 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 5.5% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 9,169 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

