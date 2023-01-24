Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) Hits New 1-Year High at $11.43

Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.43 and last traded at $11.43, with a volume of 1695125 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alamos Gold in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded Alamos Gold from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. CIBC lifted their target price on Alamos Gold from C$15.00 to C$17.50 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Alamos Gold from C$15.00 to C$17.50 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.25.

Alamos Gold Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.06 and a 200-day moving average of $8.45.

Alamos Gold Announces Dividend

Alamos Gold ( NYSE:AGI Get Rating ) (TSE:AGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The company had revenue of $213.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.80 million. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 4.13% and a net margin of 3.28%. Alamos Gold’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th were given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 5th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is currently 125.02%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alamos Gold

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AGI. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Alamos Gold by 0.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 41,811,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $309,824,000 after buying an additional 124,501 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Alamos Gold by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,312,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $98,641,000 after purchasing an additional 256,082 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,624,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,563,000 after acquiring an additional 446,911 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 113.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 9,450,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,342,000 after acquiring an additional 5,019,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Alamos Gold by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,233,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,776,000 after purchasing an additional 334,176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

