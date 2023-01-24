Akoustis Technologies Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:AKTS)

Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 2,715 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,021% compared to the average volume of 128 call options.

AKTS stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.40. The company had a trading volume of 495,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 869,159. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.55. The company has a current ratio of 5.75, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $200.63 million, a P/E ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 1.63. Akoustis Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.28 and a fifty-two week high of $7.13.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $5.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 million. Akoustis Technologies had a negative net margin of 342.71% and a negative return on equity of 51.16%. Equities research analysts expect that Akoustis Technologies will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AKTS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 14.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,963 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 17.5% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in Akoustis Technologies in the third quarter worth $548,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 1.1% in the second quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 275,571 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 3,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 15.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,990 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,709 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Akoustis Technologies to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Akoustis Technologies from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on Akoustis Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.25 price objective on the stock.

Akoustis Technologies, Inc is a filter solutions company, which engages in the development, design, and manufacture of radio frequency (RF) filter products. It operates through the Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters segments. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment is composed of engineering review services and STC-MEMS foundry services.

