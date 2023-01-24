Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Sold by Carderock Capital Management Inc.

Carderock Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 927 shares during the period. Air Products and Chemicals makes up 2.0% of Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $4,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in APD. Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.1% during the second quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.7% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 4.5% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.3% during the third quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 1,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Societe Generale lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $294.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $292.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.79.

Insider Activity

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

In other news, VP Sean D. Major sold 485 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.00, for a total value of $151,805.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,468,075. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

APD stock traded up $1.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $310.34. 112,185 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 970,966. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $216.24 and a twelve month high of $328.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $309.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $270.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.83.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.12. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 17.77%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is 63.91%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

See Also

