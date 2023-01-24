AIA Group Ltd Takes $2.85 Million Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

AIA Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 39,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,846,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Selway Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the third quarter valued at $36,000. 73.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of SCHW stock traded up $1.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $79.23. 1,012,999 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,837,340. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $59.35 and a 12-month high of $96.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $143.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.84.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.03). Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.60% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.14%.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In related news, EVP Nigel J. Murtagh sold 16,169 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,293,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,143,840. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Nigel J. Murtagh sold 16,169 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,293,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,143,840. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 31,950 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $2,556,319.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 596,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,722,444.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 652,437 shares of company stock valued at $51,766,622. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Erste Group Bank raised Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Featured Stories

