AIA Group Ltd Sells 49,984 Shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

AIA Group Ltd cut its stake in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 633,540 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 49,984 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd owned about 0.09% of Vipshop worth $5,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIPS. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Vipshop by 372.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,973,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $157,982,000 after buying an additional 12,589,357 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,580,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Vipshop by 362.9% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 4,236,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,142,000 after buying an additional 3,321,593 shares during the period. Hhlr Advisors LTD. grew its position in shares of Vipshop by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 25,116,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $248,402,000 after buying an additional 2,965,993 shares during the period. Finally, TORQ CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,079,000. 49.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vipshop Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE VIPS traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.02. 358,723 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,566,861. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 0.50. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $5.75 and a 52-week high of $15.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Vipshop ( NYSE:VIPS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. Vipshop had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 16.41%. As a group, research analysts predict that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of Vipshop from $10.10 to $9.60 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $10.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $10.10 to $11.40 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $10.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.04.

Vipshop Company Profile

Vipshop Holdings Ltd. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiaries engages in the provision of online product sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear, menswear, footwear, accessories, handbags, apparel for children, sportswear and sporting goods, cosmetic goods, home and lifestyle products, luxury goods, and gifts and miscellaneous.

