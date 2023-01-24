AIA Group Ltd Raises Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

AIA Group Ltd boosted its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,141 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,322 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $2,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 551 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 207.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 706 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 689 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

MU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.21.

Micron Technology stock traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.25. 3,351,985 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,153,093. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.51. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.43 and a 12 month high of $96.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.32. The company has a market cap of $66.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.30.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Micron Technology had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 22.78%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 8.35%.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

