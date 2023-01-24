AIA Group Ltd Purchases 1,452 Shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

AIA Group Ltd lifted its position in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 43,484 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Pacira BioSciences were worth $2,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PCRX. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Pacira BioSciences by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Pacira BioSciences by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Pacira BioSciences by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Pacira BioSciences by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in Pacira BioSciences by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 29,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period.

Get Pacira BioSciences alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on PCRX shares. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.50.

Pacira BioSciences Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of Pacira BioSciences stock traded up $0.72 on Tuesday, reaching $38.04. The stock had a trading volume of 130,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,478. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.35 and a 1 year high of $82.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.03 and a beta of 0.76.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $167.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.30 million. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 12.34%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Pacira BioSciences Profile

(Get Rating)

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacira BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.