AIA Group Ltd Lowers Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

AIA Group Ltd cut its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 39.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,470 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 6,718 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $5,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 276.9% during the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 49 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 160.0% during the third quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 52 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth $29,000. Knott David M Jr acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Belmont Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 294.1% in the third quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 67 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded down $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $485.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 600,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,011,979. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $436.51 and a fifty-two week high of $558.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $518.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $524.27. The company has a market capitalization of $453.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.93, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.73.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.17. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 6.21%. The firm had revenue of $82.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.48 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 31.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UNH. Raymond James cut UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $588.00 to $592.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $615.00 to $617.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $599.39.

Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.30, for a total transaction of $244,035.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,737,532.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

