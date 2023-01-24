AIA Group Ltd Lowers Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

AIA Group Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 26.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,586 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 6,205 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 48.6% during the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 19.3% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 42,810 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,142,000 after buying an additional 6,913 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.4% during the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 300,747 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $29,100,000 after buying an additional 4,287 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 4.2% in the third quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 13,034 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Finally, Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 14.4% in the third quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ABT shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.06.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded down $1.16 on Tuesday, reaching $112.85. 816,564 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,913,191. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.69. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $93.25 and a fifty-two week high of $130.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $108.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 46.05%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total transaction of $4,873,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,873,500 shares in the company, valued at $669,891,310. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP John F. Ginascol sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.32, for a total transaction of $1,235,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,912 shares in the company, valued at $12,569,955.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total transaction of $4,873,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,873,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,891,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

