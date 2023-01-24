AIA Group Ltd Increases Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

AIA Group Ltd lifted its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 514.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 55,939 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,834 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Exelon were worth $2,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EXC. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Exelon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $270,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Exelon by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 19,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 3,509 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Exelon by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,063,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,262,000 after buying an additional 12,105 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Exelon by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Exelon by 77.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 380,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,117,000 after buying an additional 166,614 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Price Performance

EXC traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $41.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 816,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,463,783. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.19 and a fifty-two week high of $50.71. The stock has a market cap of $41.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Exelon Cuts Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. Exelon had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 45.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.3375 per share. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on EXC shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Exelon from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Exelon in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Exelon to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Exelon from $51.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Exelon in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

About Exelon

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

