AIA Group Ltd Has $35.05 Million Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

AIA Group Ltd trimmed its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 876,258 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 153,927 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for 2.3% of AIA Group Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $35,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,464,000. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 176.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 27,547 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 17,590 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 491,646 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,666,000 after buying an additional 15,808 shares during the period. Nadler Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,004 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Finally, LVZ Inc. increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 7,852 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares during the period. 71.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In related news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total value of $31,900.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 276,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,851,577.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 98,342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total value of $4,920,050.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 304,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,211,521.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total transaction of $31,900.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 276,589 shares in the company, valued at $13,851,577.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 243,098 shares of company stock worth $11,939,277. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Trading Up 0.6 %

Cisco Systems stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $47.79. 2,848,844 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,883,703. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.45. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.60 and a fifty-two week high of $57.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.01 and its 200-day moving average is $45.38.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The company had revenue of $13.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 54.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $47.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.95.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

