AIA Group Ltd Has $2.25 Million Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

AIA Group Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,175 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 854 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $2,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ZTS. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 171.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,326,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102,306 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 46.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,310,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,198,000 after purchasing an additional 736,720 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 359.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 922,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,932,000 after purchasing an additional 721,600 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 240.6% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 940,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,479,000 after purchasing an additional 664,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 21.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,999,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,645,000 after purchasing an additional 527,760 shares in the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Zoetis from $264.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Zoetis from $207.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Zoetis from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.17.

Zoetis Price Performance

Shares of ZTS stock traded down $1.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $165.29. 518,610 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,444,774. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $151.13 and its 200-day moving average is $156.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $77.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.73. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.15 and a 52 week high of $205.30.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 48.41% and a net margin of 25.82%. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

Zoetis Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This is a boost from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.25%.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

