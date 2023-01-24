AIA Group Ltd Decreases Stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

AIA Group Ltd reduced its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 172,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 21,130 shares during the period. Ecolab comprises 1.6% of AIA Group Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. AIA Group Ltd owned 0.06% of Ecolab worth $24,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 19.7% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 6,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 2.1% during the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 74,869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,813,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 23.0% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 8,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 12.6% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 7,972 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the period. Finally, Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,048,000. 86.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut Ecolab from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Ecolab from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Ecolab from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Ecolab from $146.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.13.

Ecolab Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ECL traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $153.55. 124,027 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,013,760. The company has a market cap of $43.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.35. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $131.04 and a one year high of $193.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $148.72 and a 200 day moving average of $154.05.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 18.10%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a $0.53 dividend. This is a boost from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director David Maclennan purchased 800 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $139.66 per share, for a total transaction of $111,728.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,759,297.02. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Profile

(Get Rating)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.