AIA Group Ltd Buys 16,892 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

AIA Group Ltd lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,260,573 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,892 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 29.6% of AIA Group Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $452,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glenview Trust Co boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 268,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,414,000 after buying an additional 3,728 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 191.8% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 32,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,568,000 after buying an additional 21,200 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 23,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,320,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 20,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,225,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winthrop Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 121,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,482,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $401.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 664,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,955,167. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $394.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $392.91. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $349.53 and a twelve month high of $464.05.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

