Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Shares Up 3.6%

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 3.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $16.05 and last traded at $16.01. 1,751,915 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 16,597,654 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AFRM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Affirm from $52.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Affirm from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Bank of America lowered shares of Affirm from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Affirm from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Affirm from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.83.

Affirm Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 11.41 and a quick ratio of 11.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.73 and its 200-day moving average is $19.52.

Insider Activity

Affirm ( NASDAQ:AFRM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $361.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.72 million. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 25.51% and a negative net margin of 45.24%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -3.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Affirm news, Director Keith Rabois sold 17,287 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.27, for a total value of $246,685.49. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 69,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $986,727.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 51,861 shares of company stock worth $751,812 in the last three months. Company insiders own 12.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Affirm

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AFRM. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Affirm by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 49,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 4,005 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Affirm by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 633,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,324,000 after buying an additional 14,841 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Affirm by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 35,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after buying an additional 6,304 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Affirm by 159.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 5,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Affirm by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103 shares during the period. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Affirm

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to sixty months.

Featured Stories

