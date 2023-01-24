AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Shares Bought by Donald Smith & CO. Inc.

Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its holdings in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,115,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,575 shares during the quarter. AerCap makes up 7.8% of Donald Smith & CO. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. owned 1.68% of AerCap worth $174,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank acquired a new stake in AerCap in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in AerCap in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in AerCap by 71.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Ossiam acquired a new stake in AerCap in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AerCap in the third quarter worth about $68,000. 98.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AerCap Trading Up 1.3 %

AER traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.34. 159,443 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 721,703. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. AerCap Holdings has a one year low of $37.20 and a one year high of $68.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AerCap ( NYSE:AER Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.82. AerCap had a positive return on equity of 11.28% and a negative net margin of 17.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AerCap Holdings will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AER. StockNews.com began coverage on AerCap in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on AerCap from $66.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AerCap presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.57.

AerCap Profile

AerCap Holdings NV engages in the leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial flight equipment. It also provides aircraft owners, financiers and investors with asset services to manage an aircraft portfolio. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

