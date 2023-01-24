aelf Reaches Market Cap of $100.33 Million (ELF)

aelf (ELF) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 24th. Over the last week, aelf has traded up 2.1% against the US dollar. One aelf token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000801 BTC on exchanges. aelf has a total market capitalization of $100.33 million and $9.75 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

aelf Token Profile

aelf (ELF) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 544,934,525 tokens. The official website for aelf is aelf.com. aelf’s official message board is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

aelf Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution. The structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ allows developers to independently deploy or run DApps (Distributed Applications) on individual side chains to achieve effective resource isolation.By adopting parallel processing and the unique AEDPoS consensus mechanism, aelf's technology made major breakthroughs in performance, achieving high throughput. Based on the cross-chain technology of the main chain index and verification mechanisms, aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, and as a result, allows direct interoperability between side chains.ELF token is the aelf utility token, mined on the aelf mainnet explorer, previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aelf should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

