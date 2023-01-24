Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Director Sells $1,256,000.00 in Stock

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Rating) Director Rhea J. Posedel sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.40, for a total transaction of $1,256,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 563,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,703,979.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Aehr Test Systems Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of AEHR traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $34.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,508,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,482,949. The firm has a market cap of $943.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.14 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.51 and a 200-day moving average of $18.73. Aehr Test Systems has a 12 month low of $6.71 and a 12 month high of $35.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aehr Test Systems

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 71.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,671 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 29,843 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Aehr Test Systems in the third quarter valued at about $2,420,000. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aehr Test Systems in the third quarter valued at about $3,127,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in Aehr Test Systems during the third quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Aehr Test Systems by 4.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 77,356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. 42.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Aehr Test Systems Company Profile

A number of brokerages have commented on AEHR. William Blair began coverage on shares of Aehr Test Systems in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aehr Test Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Aehr Test Systems from $31.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Aehr Test Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th.

Aehr Test Systems engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of test and burn-in products to the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products include wafer contact test systems, test during burn-in systems, test fixtures and die carriers. The company was founded by Rhea J. Posedel on May 25, 1977 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

