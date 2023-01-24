AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 278,600 shares, a decline of 9.2% from the December 15th total of 306,800 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 148,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

AdvanSix Stock Up 0.1 %

ASIX stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,878. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.79. AdvanSix has a 12 month low of $30.69 and a 12 month high of $57.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.07 and its 200-day moving average is $37.30.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $478.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $463.47 million. AdvanSix had a return on equity of 24.18% and a net margin of 8.23%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AdvanSix will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AdvanSix Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. AdvanSix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.49%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ASIX. Piper Sandler set a $52.00 price target on AdvanSix in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com raised AdvanSix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Insider Activity at AdvanSix

In related news, insider Christopher Gramm sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,358,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AdvanSix

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AdvanSix in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in AdvanSix in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 373.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of AdvanSix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $143,000. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AdvanSix Company Profile

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methyl styrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

