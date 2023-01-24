Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Sold by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 536,084 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 57,928 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $33,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. InTrack Investment Management Inc grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 16,536 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 2,083 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 38,324 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after buying an additional 9,573 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 665,740 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,181,000 after buying an additional 1,858 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 4,676 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 652,898 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $49,927,000 after buying an additional 57,619 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMD. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Monday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.71.

In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 16,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $1,146,055.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 113,875 shares in the company, valued at $8,079,431.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD traded down $1.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.89. The company had a trading volume of 31,720,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,663,684. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.57 and a 52-week high of $132.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $120.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.83, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.78.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 9.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

